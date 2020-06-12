DSM Boosts Animal Gut Health Biz With €980M Erber Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Dutch life sciences, nutrition and materials giant Royal DSM NV has agreed to buy most of Austria's Erber Group in a deal that stands to strengthen DSM's capabilities in animal nutrition and health and values Erber at €980 million ($1.1 billion), including debt. The agreement excludes two smaller units within Erber Group, according to a statement. The deal adds to DSM's portfolio Biomin and Romer Labs, which specialize in mycotoxin risk management, gut health performance management and food and feed safety diagnostic solutions. Mycotoxins are a naturally occurring fungal substance generally found in grain-based foods that can be harmful to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS