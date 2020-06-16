3 TSCA Developments To Watch This Summer

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- With the fourth anniversary of major reforms to the Toxic Substances Control Act fast approaching, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is struggling to meet statutory deadlines for a variety of required rules, such as risk evaluations for 10 priority chemicals. Congress imposed a heavy workload with demanding deadlines on the EPA to implement the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, and the agency has made significant progress in many areas. It has cranked out a series of "framework rules" that established a process for how the agency regulates chemicals, finalized guidelines for how companies can keep certain...

