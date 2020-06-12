New Trade Bar Chief Aims For Unity In Trump Era

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- New Customs and International Trade Bar Association President Matthew R. Nicely is keenly aware that the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies have produced a transformative shift for attorneys representing importers and exporters alike. "In some respects, the Trump administration has been good for business," the Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP partner told Law360, noting an uptick in not only traditional anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases, but also national security probes and the administration's tariff escalation with China. Nicely, who took the reins at CITBA on June 1, said that as the government's centering of trade policy nudges attorneys toward the practice,...

