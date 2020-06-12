Hygea Gets Ch. 11 Plan Approval With Trimmed Exculpation

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Health care network Hygea Holdings Corp. got the nod for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan Friday after a Delaware judge said she would cut back provisions releasing the case's parties from liability for their work. During a confirmation hearing conducted over the phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the Delaware bankruptcy bench has been fairly consistent in requiring limitations on exculpation provisions in Chapter 11 plans, and she would likewise impose those limitations on Hygea's plan. The court said that exculpation — which releases professionals and other entities with a fiduciary duty to a bankruptcy estate from liability for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS