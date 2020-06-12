Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrong To Approve Pool Pump IP Again

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has erred for a second time in a reexamination decision, discounting "explicit disclosures" of prior art to find that certain claims in a Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc. pool pump patent aren't anticipated, the Federal Circuit said Friday. The three-judge panel agreed with Hayward Industries Inc. that substantial evidence does not support the board's determination on remand that an earlier patent application doesn't disclose a key element of Pentair's patent — optimizing energy consumption — because it primarily focuses on optimizing an overall system rather than a pump component like Pentair's patent. The panel...

