Full Fed. Circ. Declines To Rethink 2 Patent Rulings

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit refused Friday to disturb a panel's ruling that allows for new Patent Trial and Appeal Board hearings under Arthrex even when the constitutionality arguments are brief. It also declined to review a decision affirming the board's invalidation of semiconductor patent claims challenged by Micron. In the first case, the Federal Circuit denied a petition for rehearing brought by Fredman Bros. Furniture Co., in which it urged the full appeals court to review whether a panel correctly sent back earlier decisions by the PTAB that invalidated parts of rival Bedgear LLC's pillow patents for being anticipated or obvious....

