Sam's Club, Tramontina Escape Wolfgang Puck Cookware Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court handed down judgments Friday in favor of Sam's Club and cookware maker Tramontina in a rival's $15 million lawsuit accusing them of interfering with its attempts to secure a sales deal with Costco after Sam's Club stopped carrying its Wolfgang Puck-branded products. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge James I. Cohn granted summary judgment to Sam's West Inc. and Tramontina USA Inc. regarding interference and defamation claims brought against them by W.P. Productions Inc., a Hollywood, Florida-based company that makes cookware marketed under a license with celebrity chef Puck. "We are very pleased with the court's...

