USTR Gives Acting Agriculture Assistant Permanent Status

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Dr. Julie Callahan can now drop the "acting" from her title following her official appointment as Assistant United States Trade Representative for Agricultural Affairs, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Friday. Callahan has already been in the role for approximately two months following Assistant USTR for Agriculture Sharon Bomer Lauritsen's retirement in April. Callahan's previous roles in the department include stints as deputy assistant U.S. trade representative and senior director in the USTR Agricultural Affairs Office, according to the announcement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer cited Callahan's "extensive knowledge and experience" and called her a "perfect fit" for the...

