Range Resources Pleads To Negligence At Two Pa. Gas Wells

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer Range Resources will pay $150,000 after pleading no contest to criminal allegations of negligent oversight of wells at two sites in Pennsylvania, the state attorney general announced on Friday. Range Resources Appalachia LLC was accused of covering up problems at one of its Washington County sites and polluting another, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. The payments to resolve the misdemeanor violations include $100,000 in charitable contributions that will go to Washington County Watershed Alliance and $50,000 in fines. "Backed by big investors and big influence, too many fracking companies act like they're above the law and put...

