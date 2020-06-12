GenCanna Misled Investors Before Bankruptcy, Ex-CFO Says

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of bankrupt hemp company GenCanna is claiming the company's accounting could have inflated assets and misled potential investors, and that he was fired after reporting it to company leadership, according to court filings. Mark Stegeman claims he was fired by GenCanna in December after he gave the company's general counsel and executive vice president a memo detailing what he believed to be "inaccurate, misleading and even fraudulent" accounting of sales, according to documents filed in GenCanna's bankruptcy case on Thursday. "Mr. Stegeman saw that the debtors' misleading accounting practices were causing their assets to look more...

