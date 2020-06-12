6th Circ. Blocks Ex-Inventory Co. VP From Joining Rival

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed a Michigan federal judge's decision to block a former regional vice president of inventory company RGIS LLC from joining a rival company as a top executive and misappropriating trade secrets. A three-judge panel said that a lower court properly granted a preliminary injunction to RGIS after Keith Gerdes resigned to have more "personal time" but ended up at the company's competitor as its vice president of U.S. operations. The district court correctly found that the Michigan-based company presented enough evidence to suggest that Gerdes took confidential business information and trade secrets with him to the...

