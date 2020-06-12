Tyson & Mendes Reaches Gender Parity In Equity Partners

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Civil defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced Friday that with its two most recent equity partner promotions, the firm has achieved gender parity among equity partners, a percentage significantly higher than the industry average. The firm, which has more than 150 attorneys and 10 offices across seven states, said that it reached the 50% threshold by promoting administrative partner Cayce Lynch and personal injury defense attorney Susan Oliver. In the legal industry as a whole, only about 19% of equity partners are women. "Susan and Cayce have been instrumental in the growth and success of Tyson & Mendes," said managing...

