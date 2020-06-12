Dickinson Wright Snags IP Team From Brinks Gilson

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has added a "powerhouse" team of six experienced intellectual property attorneys previously working for IP boutique Brinks Gilson & Lione, the firm announced Friday. Among the new hires is James Cleland, who was a shareholder at Brinks Gilson, and Steven Oberholtzer, who was managing partner of Brinks Gilson's office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fellow attorneys Gerlinde Nattler, Michael Spink, Keith Weiss and Sungwook Lee also made the move. The team officially joined Dickinson Wright's Ann Arbor office in February, but the firm delayed the announcement because of the pandemic, it said in a statement. Phil Rettig, division director...

