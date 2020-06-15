Oil Cleanup Co. Accuses Contractors Of Siphoning Off Clients

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- South Dakota environmental cleaning company Enviro Shield Products is suing two contractors, claiming it lost more than $2 million after they hired a former employee who allegedly helped them poach customers and equipment. Enviro Shield Products Inc., which provides environmental protection and cleaning equipment to oil field operators, filed its breach of contract complaint Thursday in South Dakota federal court against SIR Q LLC and Barricade Environmental Ltd., alleging the companies hired former Enviro Shield employee Danny Hudson and profited by providing reduced-cost services to Enviro Shield clients using the equipment Enviro Shield had contracted SIR Q to clean and distribute....

