Long Island Federal Judge Arthur D. Spatt Dies At 94

Law360, New York (June 12, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Long Island U.S. District Judge Arthur D. Spatt, a George H.W. Bush appointee who took the bench in 1989, died Thursday at the age of 94, according to a court official. Eastern District of New York District Executive Gene Corcoran confirmed Judge Spatt's death Friday. Working mostly from Central Islip, New York, Judge Spatt assumed senior status in 2004 but worked until near the end of his life. The death of the Brooklyn Law School grad, who served as a navigation officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II, leaves two surviving veterans of that war — U.S. District Judge...

