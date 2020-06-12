Feds Say Raymond James Broker Stole $940K From Elderly

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it has sued a former Raymond James & Associates Inc. securities broker who allegedly defrauded two seniors of more than $940,000, one day after federal prosecutors lodged related criminal charges against the broker. The SEC said that from October 2015 to April 2019, Nashville, Tennessee-based broker Frederick Stow violated federal securities laws by selling securities from the retirement account of a World War II-era veteran, then forging wire transfer letters of authorization to transfer the proceeds of the securities sales to his own bank account without the veteran's knowledge or consent....

