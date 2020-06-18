FDA Opens Useful Dialogue On Orange Book Patent Listings

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- In a notice published in the Federal Register on June 1 concerning the establishment of a public docket via patent information listing in the Orange Book, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked for public comment on the long-standing question as to what types of pharmaceutical patents should be listed in the FDA's Orange Book and "the impact that any change to current patent listing practices may have on drug product development."[1] This request is described by FDA as part of an agencywide effort to modernize the Orange Book and signals that the FDA is planning to return to an...

