Strategies For Purchasing IP Assets From Distressed Owners

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Given the current economic conditions, more companies may need to pursue bankruptcy protection over the next few years to restructure their finances. This article explores how intellectual property law intersects with bankruptcy law — with a focus on the perspective of potential acquirers of intellectual property in a bankruptcy sale. Distressed companies in bankruptcy or prebankruptcy may present opportunities for third parties to strategically acquire assets. We first introduce some basic bankruptcy concepts. Next, we discuss potential benefits and drawbacks of purchasing intellectual property through the bankruptcy sale process. Finally, we propose different approaches for identifying intellectual property and becoming part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS