EU Commission Moves Closer To Green Bond Standard

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 1:12 PM BST) -- The European Commission has said it will push ahead with its plan to create a bloc-wide standard for environmentally friendly bonds by consulting the sector on the new regime. The European Union's executive arm said Friday it has launched a consultation on its proposed green bond standard — a new set of rules that will identify which bonds can be classified as sustainable in an attempt to make the environmental market more transparent. "Green bonds will help boost the wider private sector buy-in that we need to jump-start a sustainable economic recovery," Valdis Dombrovskis, one of the council's executive vice presidents, said....

