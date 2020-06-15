Minn. Senate Bill Floats Legalizing, Taxing Recreational Pot

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Minnesota would legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 years and older and impose gross receipts and use taxes on cannabis products under a bill introduced in the state Senate. S.B. 39, introduced Friday by Sen. Ann Rest, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor member from New Hope, would legalize possession, transportation and growth of recreational cannabis and place a 10% tax on gross receipts from sales by licensed cannabis retailers and businesses. Individuals could possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis in public and possess up to 10 pounds of cannabis or 8 grams of cannabis concentrate in their private residence, in addition to cultivating up to...

