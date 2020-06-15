FCA Bans 3 Cyprus Firms From Selling Risky Derivatives

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said Monday that three Cypriot companies have been banned from selling so-called contracts for difference to clients in the U.K. as it cracks down on the speculative financial product. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has withdrawn its permissions for the businesses to sell the contracts — a form of spread betting that allows investors to trade on swings in the price movements of securities — in Britain. "U.K. consumers should be aware that these Cyprus-registered firms no longer hold relevant permissions to conduct regulated activities with U.K. consumers," the regulator said. "This follows FCA receipt of notifications...

