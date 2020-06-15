Neuberger Berman Wraps Up Latest Fund With €260M In Tow

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT) -- The private equity arm of investment manager Neuberger Berman Group LLC has clinched a €260 million ($293 million) vehicle that will target investments in other private equity funds and will also make direct investments, including in small- and medium-sized businesses and special situations. The fund from Neuberger Berman Private Equity, billed as NB Euro Crossroads 2018 S.C.Ps. SICAV– RAIF, exceeded its original target of €200 million, securing capital commitments from a group of investors that includes pension funds, insurance companies and family offices across Continental Europe and the Nordics, according to a statement. The fund will invest alongside another Neuberger Berman...

