LegalZoom Taps The Honest Co.'s GC As Top Lawyer

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- LegalZoom has hired as its new general counsel a lawyer whose resume includes working in-house at The Honest Co. and in private practice at Cooley LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, the company said Monday. Nicole Miller started in her new role this week, replacing Chas Rampenthal, who is transitioning to a product-facing role, the company said. "LegalZoom's mission to make legal help accessible to all is consistent with a core passion that has guided most of my personal, professional and educational life — that is to advocate, to simplify the complex, and to drive transparency in an effort to...

