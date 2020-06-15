High Court Turns Away Gold Miners' CWA Permit Challenge

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not consider a bid by Oregon gold miners to review the state high court's finding that they must continue to navigate a rigorous Clean Water Act permitting regimen before engaging in suction dredge mining. The high court's decision to deny the miners' petition cements an Oregon Supreme Court determination that suction dredge mining should continue to require permits under the federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System that are issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Those permits, issued through power delegated to the state by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS