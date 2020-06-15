High Court Skips Challenge Over Doctrine Of Equivalents

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a challenge to a Federal Circuit ruling over when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents. The high court denied petitions for a writ of certiorari filed by Pfizer unit Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. asking the justices to review a Federal Circuit ruling in a patent dispute over Eli Lilly's cancer treatment drug Alimta. Counsel for Eli Lilly declined to comment Monday. Counsel for the other parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Monday's order closes the book on a dispute over Eli Lilly's...

