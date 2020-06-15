Biden's Tax Proposals Would Raise $3.8T, Report Says

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The tax proposals outlined by former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, would raise $3.8 trillion in revenue over 10 years, according to a report from a right-leaning research group released Monday. Former Vice President Joe Biden's proposed increases to the payroll tax and individual tax obligations would raise $1.8 trillion over 10 years, analysts said. (AP) Biden's policies, which include repealing certain parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, would tend to affect the country's highest-income earners and would result in a 0.2% reduction in the economy over time, Kyle Pomerleau, resident fellow at...

