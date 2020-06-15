Tobacco Supplier Pyxus Hits Ch. 11 Amid 'Perfect Storm'

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Tobacco supplier Pyxus International and four subsidiaries opened a prepackaged Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday to cut about $400 million in debt, citing a "perfect storm," including a disappointing cannabis bet, COVID-19 and a heavy debt load. North Carolina-based Pyxus International Inc. entered Chapter 11 alongside subsidiaries Alliance One International LLC, Alliance One North America LLC, Alliance One Specialty Products LLC and GSP Properties LLC. Pyxus focuses on tobacco, industrial hemp, CBD oil and e-liquids for vaping, according to its website. Pyxus and its affiliates together have well more than $1 billion in long-term debt, consisting of a revolving credit...

