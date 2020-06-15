Pa. AG Hits Cabot With Criminal Charges Over Methane Leaks

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's top prosecutor said Monday his office has filed criminal charges against oil and gas producer Cabot Oil and Gas Corp. alleging the company polluted a northern county's water supply with methane. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press conference that a grand jury concluded Cabot Oil's behavior warrants criminal charges because methane didn't make its way into local groundwater because of "mere technical violations." The oil and gas company is accused of not fixing faulty wells that were allowing methane released during fracking operations to leak into the local water supply. The pollution caused a water well to explode...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS