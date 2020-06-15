CFTC Chief Makes Case For 'Principles-Based' Regulation

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert said he wants to "reinvigorate" his agency's principles-based approach to regulation where appropriate, according to a new white paper penned for the Harvard Business Law Review. Offering a chart that acts as a blueprint on the best approach to specific circumstances, Tarbert explored the advantages of using clearly stated principles to achieve regulatory objectives — a principles-based approach — versus a methodology that employs detailed, prescriptive rules. "Principles-based regulation is a different vehicle for achieving the same regulatory objective or outcome as rules-based regulation," Tarbert said in the Harvard Business Law Review paper, which the...

