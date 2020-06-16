How Gorsuch's Textualism Won A Major LGBTQ Rights Victory

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Justice Elena Kagan famously once said, "We're all textualists now." But as the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County showed Monday, that doesn't mean the justices always agree. Both Justice Neil Gorsuch's majority opinion and the principal dissent couched their reasoning in the landmark LGBTQ rights case in textualist language; both purported to interpret Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act based on the clear meaning of the words of the statute. So how did Justice Gorsuch come to such a completely different understanding of the simple phrase "because of sex" than the three dissenters? Specifically,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS