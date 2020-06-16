Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

How Gorsuch's Textualism Won A Major LGBTQ Rights Victory

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Justice Elena Kagan famously once said, "We're all textualists now." But as the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County showed Monday, that doesn't mean the justices always agree.

Both Justice Neil Gorsuch's majority opinion and the principal dissent couched their reasoning in the landmark LGBTQ rights case in textualist language; both purported to interpret Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act based on the clear meaning of the words of the statute.

So how did Justice Gorsuch come to such a completely different understanding of the simple phrase "because of sex" than the three dissenters? Specifically,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!