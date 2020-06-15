Landmark LGBT Ruling May Create Change In Law Firms

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Lesbian, gay and transgender attorneys say they see broad improvements on the horizon when it comes to the workplace experiences of LGBT lawyers after the U.S. Supreme Court sent a strong message to employers Monday that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday found that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The ruling, attorneys from several LGBT bar associations and others involved in employment law say, holds the potential to drive law firms to double down on their diversity...

