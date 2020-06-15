Trump Taps 2 For Federal Bench In Miss., Claims Court

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The White House announced two new judicial nominees Monday, tapping a youthful litigator for the Southern District of Mississippi and a government contracts attorney for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The district court selection is Taylor B. McNeel, a Brunini Grantham Grower & Hewes PLLC partner who has handled commercial litigation ranging from construction and real estate to personal injury and product liability. The Federal Claims pick is T. Michael Dietz, an associate counsel at accounting firm CohnReznick LLP who has focused on data security, privacy and federal defense contracts. McNeel's firm biography reports a wide variety of litigation experience...

