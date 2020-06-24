How Trump's Judges Are Handling Abortion Rights And ACA

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's most prominent judicial picks are on the cusp of casting pivotal votes in colossal cases over reproductive rights and the Affordable Care Act. But many of his judges have already joined important rulings against abortion and the ACA, possibly presaging what's ahead for the politically charged areas of health care litigation. The impact has become increasingly clear as the president's imprint on the federal bench has become increasingly deep, reaching 200 confirmations on Wednesday. And that impact is perhaps unsurprising, given that an expectation of antipathy for abortion rights and the ACA are among the closest things to...

