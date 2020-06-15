High Court Ruling Is Huge Step For Workplace Justice

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Monday's decision by Justice Neil Gorsuch in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, is a U.S. Supreme Court landmark that shuts down forever the unsavory argument by employers that federal law is silent on discrimination against gay and transgender people in the workplace. That is a huge victory: No longer must LGBT employees struggle to convince judges, case by painful case, that they have a right even to challenge injustice on the job. Yet despite its common-sense framing and unambiguous language, Justice Gorsuch's historic 6-3 opinion preserves one big carveout for employment bias — and not just on the basis of sexual orientation...

