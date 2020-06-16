Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JAMS Wants Justices To Take Up Monster Arbitrator Bias Case

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- JAMS is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a Ninth Circuit ruling vacating an award issued to Monster Energy after an arbitrator failed to disclose his ownership interest in the alternative dispute resolution provider, calling the decision "harmful" to efficient commercial arbitration.

JAMS told the justices in a Monday amicus brief that the circuit court's decision means that arbitrators affiliated with ADR providers like JAMS are now required to make disclosures that were never previously required. Worst of all, the Ninth Circuit made its decision retroactive, according to the brief.

The institution argued that the court unfairly vacated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!