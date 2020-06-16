Justices Urged To Revisit Workplace Religious Bias Precedent

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Jehovah's Witness suspended for refusing to work during his religious obligations has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revamp the legal test for denying religious accommodations in the workplace, just months after the justices declined to review a similar case. Jason Small asked the justices Monday to overturn the Sixth Circuit's decision that Memphis Light, Gas & Water didn't violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act because speculation that accommodating his religious needs might cause "undue hardship" excused the company from the obligation to provide that accommodation. If the court takes up Small's case, it will clarify the standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS