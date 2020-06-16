Calif. Judges Get OK To Defend Rulings During Elections

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has approved an amendment to the state's ethics rules that will allow judges to comment on pending cases if the case in question was used to criticize the judge during an election or a recall campaign. Although in most circumstances judges cannot comment on any case they have presided over if the case is still active, even if the judge in question is no longer overseeing it, the new rules approved on Monday will allow judges some leeway to share their judicial reasoning with voters if the case is first brought up by others. "The amendments permit...

