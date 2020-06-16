SFO Shuts Corruption Probe Into British Banknote Maker

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 12:23 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Tuesday that it has dropped its investigation into De La Rue after finding insufficient evidence of corruption in the British banknote and passport printer's business conduct in South Sudan. The SFO said the probe into De La Rue PLC, which it announced in July 2019, did not pass the Crown Prosecution Service's test, which must be met before a prosecution can be brought. The first stage of the Code for Crown Prosecutors requires that there is sufficient evidence to bring a "realistic prospect of conviction." "Following extensive investigation and a thorough and detailed review of the...

