Underwriter Links With Police On Cybersecurity Discount

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 2:09 PM BST) -- Business owners that obtain a note from police to certify their company as "cyber-resilient" can secure a discount on their insurance premiums after a partnership with an underwriter was launched on Tuesday. The Police Digital Security Centre said it is working with Pen Underwriting, a managing general agent owned by broking giant Gallagher, to encourage take-up of the scheme offering online security certification. Insurers gain the certificate largely through online self-assessment forms; it is valid for 12 months. A spokesperson for the police branch did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many companies have taken up the document....

