Insurance Law Body To Probe Marine And Environment Risk

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 10:13 AM BST) -- A trade body for British insurance lawyers has launched two groups to look at the risks and liabilities that insurers face from climate change and the maritime industry. The Forum of Insurance Lawyers said Tuesday it has formed two so-called sector focus teams to weigh the "global issues plaguing the marine and environmental sectors." The groups will examine one area each. The forum, a lobby for insurance lawyers who represent defendants, said the groups will debate the legal implications, carry out training and hold events. "Whilst insurers and their legal advisers will of course want to differentiate themselves from one another in...

