Quorum Denies Plot To Jettison Equity In Del. Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt hospital chain Quorum Health Care Services LLC argued Tuesday that unsustainable debt burdens, not a conspiracy to wipe out equity holders, drove the business into Chapter 11 during the opening of a multi-day plan confirmation argument in Delaware. Felicia Gerber Perlman of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, counsel to the rural health care provider, made the point during arguments before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens over a plan that would trim the company's debt by about $500 million while restructuring a business that operates nearly two dozen smaller hospitals in 13 states. Quorum's plan includes cancellation of equity investments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS