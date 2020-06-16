SEC Chief 'Concerned' About Virus As Landmark Reg BI Nears

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is urging broker-dealers to focus their attention on COVID-19 and the resulting market volatility as the June 30 compliance deadline for Regulation Best Interest approaches, citing "concern" about pandemic-related and other risky investment recommendations. Firms should show "increased care" when it comes to COVID-19-related investment advice and retirement account transactions, as well as complex transactions made particularly risky during "heightened market volatility," SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement issued Monday night. "I am concerned that recommendations of these investments and strategies may not be in the best interest of significant portions of...

