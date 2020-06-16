Clifford Chance Reduces Bonus Pool Due To COVID-19

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Continuing the trend of firms making cuts related to COVID-19, Clifford Chance confirmed Tuesday that it has cut its global bonus pool due to the pandemic. The London-based firm declined to provide specifics about the amount the bonus pot had been reduced, but it indicated it was less than 20%. The firm did not comment further. Like many other firms, Clifford Chance has previously made other cost-cutting steps in response to the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the firm said it was delaying its partners' profit distribution and freezing employees' salary reviews and increases. At the...

