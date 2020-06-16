BigLaw Embraces Juneteenth As A Holiday

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- BigLaw has gone all-in on Juneteenth, with 17 more firms confirming that they plan to recognize the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States by giving their employees time off. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Greenberg Traurig PA, Nixon Peabody LLP and Baker McKenzie are among the firms that will take a pause on June 19, weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests throughout the United States and other countries. Akin Gump chair Kim Koopersmith said employees on Friday should use their time to talk with...

