Smart-Pill Maker Proteus Hits Ch. 11 After Cash Crunch

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT) -- Digital medicine company Proteus filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware after struggling to raise additional financing following a 2019 cash crunch that pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy. California-based Proteus Digital Health Inc. said late Monday it has $50 million to $100 million in liabilities and $100 million to $500 million in assets. Proteus focuses on digital pharmaceuticals, in which medicines — taken orally — include a sensor that tracks when the medication has been taken. The information is collected by mobile devices and transmitted to the health care provider. The company experienced a "severe liquidity crisis" last year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS