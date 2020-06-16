Justices Say Pa. Discrimination Law Can't Bind Whistleblower

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Tuesday that employees can report discrimination against others under the state's whistleblower law even if that discrimination could also fall under the Pennsylvania Human Resources Act, which has its own administrative process for complaints. A 6-1 majority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed that the PHRA was not the only means for Karen Harrison, a former manager for a Lehigh Valley Health Network Inc. affiliate, to claim she was wrongfully terminated for reporting that an information technology department supervisor was allegedly abusing, harassing and discriminating against other employees. Since the PHRA was not her exclusive remedy for...

