ABA Debate On Money Laundering Rule Lives On After Alert

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Despite concerns among anti-money laundering advocates, the American Bar Association's recent warning on "willful blindness" to clients' financial malfeasance didn't end the group's long-standing internal debate over a black-letter ethics rule cementing the profession's duty to help deter money laundering, according to a bar committee member.

Lynda Shely, who sits on the ABA's Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility, said a money laundering rule proposal is "absolutely not a dead issue," and will remain on the table after she takes over as chair later this year.

"The committee will continue to look at this because people do keep bringing it...

