Fed. Circ. Won't Disturb Arthrex Redo For Semiconductor IP

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday left intact a decision ordering the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to rehear a case over invalidated semiconductor patents based on the court's Arthrex ruling. In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court denied a rehearing petition filed by Micron Technology Inc., in which it argued that a Federal Circuit panel wrongly granted North Star Innovations LLC's bid to vacate and remand the PTAB's decisions invalidating its patents. The board's decision was issued days before the court came down with its Arthrex ruling, which held that PTAB judges were unconstitutionally appointed. Micron argued in its...

