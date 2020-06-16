SEC Lacks Authority For Fee Pilot Program, DC Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not have the authority to implement a two-year pilot program examining the fees and rebates system used by major U.S. stock exchanges. The agency had approved a program in December 2018 that would allow it to evaluate whether the current system creates conflicts of interest for brokers by encouraging them to pursue trades that capture rebates and avoid fees. Major exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange LLC and Nasdaq Stock Market LLC filed a series of petitions to the D.C. Circuit in early 2019 to block the...

