FDA Issues Warnings Over Unapproved Homeopathic Drugs

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it has sent warning letters to four companies that it says have been selling unapproved, injectable homeopathic drugs that could pose a risk to users. In the letters sent to Hevert Pharmaceuticals LLC; MediNatura Inc.; 8046255 Canada Inc., doing business as Viatrexx; and World Health Advanced Technologies Ltd., the FDA told the companies they were in violation of drug regulations and must take steps to correct those violations. "These unapproved injectable drugs are particularly concerning because they inherently present greater risks to patients because of how they are administered," Donald D....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS